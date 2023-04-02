Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIIB opened at $278.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.17. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

