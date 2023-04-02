Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,804,866. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block Stock Up 0.2 %

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

