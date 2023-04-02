Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $250,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Block by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,804,866. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

