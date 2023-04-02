Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,320 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.73.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $288.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

