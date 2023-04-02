Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.