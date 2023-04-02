British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of BTI opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.