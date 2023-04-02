Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPB opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.