Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 60,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

