ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $280,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $27,848.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

