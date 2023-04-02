Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

