Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.