Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.08 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

