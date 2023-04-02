Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 47.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 253,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $462.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

