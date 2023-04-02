Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $174.29 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 38,153 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $174,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

