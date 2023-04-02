Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,949 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Horizon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

