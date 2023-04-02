Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $201.82 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $308.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.98 and a 200 day moving average of $220.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

