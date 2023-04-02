Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $355.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.40.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

