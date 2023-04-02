Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,726 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $2,118,321. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

