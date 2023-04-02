Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 657,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,007,796 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

