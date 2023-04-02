Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,937 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

