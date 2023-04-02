Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 5,283 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.28 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.