Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 605 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $125.59 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

