Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,423 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Profile



Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

