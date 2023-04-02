Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $579,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $579,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,168 shares of company stock worth $10,302,368. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

