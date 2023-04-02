Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

