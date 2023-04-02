Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 3,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

onsemi Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

