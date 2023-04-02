Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.70 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

