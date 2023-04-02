Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.6 %

LW stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.