Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.2 %

FE opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.