Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AES by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after acquiring an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,659,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AES by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AES by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191,928 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AES Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.08 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

