Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $146.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average is $143.29.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

