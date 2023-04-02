Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

Fortive Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.17 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

