Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iridium Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 884.84 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.
Insider Activity at Iridium Communications
In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,789 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,473. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.