Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 884.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,789 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,473. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.