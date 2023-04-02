Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,613,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.72.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

