Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

GE stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

