Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.5 %

URI opened at $395.76 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

