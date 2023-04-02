Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Equifax by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $202.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

