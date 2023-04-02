Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Aptiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $129.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

