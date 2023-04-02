Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

