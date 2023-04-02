Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 58.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

