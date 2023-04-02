Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after buying an additional 223,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $500.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day moving average of $407.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,707,541.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

