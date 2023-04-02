Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,285,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,410 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 60,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $4,570,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Corning by 661.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GLW opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

