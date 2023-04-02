Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.27 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.