Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $996,000 Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 150.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 26.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

HQY stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

