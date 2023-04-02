Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.96.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

