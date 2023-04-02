Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,687,693. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

