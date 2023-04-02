Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.0 %

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

