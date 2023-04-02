Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $243.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

