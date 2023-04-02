Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.20. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Articles

