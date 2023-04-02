Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

